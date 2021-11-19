Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PUI) Trading 0.6% Higher

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PUI) traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.20 and last traded at $34.20. 521 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 4,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.95.

