Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQJ) Trading 0.1% Higher

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQJ) traded up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.68 and last traded at $35.42. 263,162 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 517,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.40.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.80.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.