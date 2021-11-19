Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62,072 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 4.4% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $42,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $404.40. 793,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,058,473. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.28. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $288.07 and a 52-week high of $402.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

