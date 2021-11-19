Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Decreased by Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,386 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 4.7% of Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $67,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $2.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $404.63. The company had a trading volume of 830,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,058,473. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $376.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.28. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $288.07 and a twelve month high of $402.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.414 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

