Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCM) Shares Down 1.1%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCM)’s stock price dropped 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $66.72 and last traded at $66.72. Approximately 2,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 5,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.47.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.55.

