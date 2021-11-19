Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Short Interest Update

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the October 14th total of 55,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of PHO stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $60.33. 3,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,847. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $43.84 and a 12 month high of $59.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.16 and a 200 day moving average of $55.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHO. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at about $81,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

