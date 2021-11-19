Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.56 Million

Equities analysts expect Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) to post sales of $23.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Investar’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.30 million and the highest is $23.81 million. Investar posted sales of $22.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Investar will report full year sales of $94.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $92.26 million to $96.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $94.65 million, with estimates ranging from $92.00 million to $97.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.01). Investar had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 1.57%.

ISTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Investar from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Investar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Investar by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 703,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,494,000 after buying an additional 83,904 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. raised its position in Investar by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 330,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,279,000 after buying an additional 86,421 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Investar by 269.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 182,701 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Investar by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 72,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Investar by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 23,930 shares in the last quarter. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISTR opened at $17.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $186.07 million, a P/E ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Investar has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $23.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.75%.

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

