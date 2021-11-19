Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November, 19th (BTEGF, CROMF, CVE, CWYUF, ERF, FL, FRHLF, GDDFF, LBLCF, MEGEF)

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2021

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, November 19th:

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$3.75 to C$4.25. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$19.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$19.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$15.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $91.00 to $80.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$14.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from C$13.00 to C$9.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$88.00 to C$105.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$86.00 to C$104.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$14.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$70.00 to C$73.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$37.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$138.00 to C$150.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$154.00 to C$162.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

