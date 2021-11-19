Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November, 19th (BTEGF, CROMF, CVE, CWYUF, ERF, FL, FRHLF, GDDFF, LBLCF, MEGEF)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, November 19th:

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$3.75 to C$4.25. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$19.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE)

had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$19.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$15.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $91.00 to $80.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$14.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from C$13.00 to C$9.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$88.00 to C$105.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$86.00 to C$104.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$14.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$70.00 to C$73.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$37.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$138.00 to C$150.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$154.00 to C$162.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

