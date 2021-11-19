Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Lightspeed POS (LSPD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Lightspeed POS (TSE: LSPD):

11/5/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$140.00 to C$110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$190.00 to C$125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$122.00 to C$100.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Lightspeed POS was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$102.00 price target on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$150.00 to C$130.00. They now have an “action list buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$136.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/20/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$155.00 to C$195.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE LSPD opened at C$79.44 on Friday. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 12 month low of C$55.40 and a 12 month high of C$165.87. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$121.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$109.29.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

