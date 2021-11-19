Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Spin Master (TOY)

Spin Master (TSE: TOY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/9/2021 – Spin Master had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cormark.

11/8/2021 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$56.00 to C$59.00.

11/8/2021 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$52.00.

11/5/2021 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$50.00.

11/4/2021 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$59.00 to C$61.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$58.00 to C$61.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Spin Master had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$58.00 to C$57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Spin Master had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$48.00.

TSE TOY traded up C$0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$49.56. 11,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,347. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$44.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$44.67. Spin Master Corp. has a 1-year low of C$25.54 and a 1-year high of C$54.18. The firm has a market cap of C$5.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Segal sold 33,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.61, for a total transaction of C$1,639,977.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 197,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,621,024.52.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

