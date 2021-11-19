Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for 1stdibs.Com (DIBS)

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ: DIBS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/15/2021 – 1stdibs.Com was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “1stdibs.com Inc. provides an online marketplace for connecting design with coveted sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, art, jewelry, watches and fashion. 1stdibs.com Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

11/11/2021 – 1stdibs.Com had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $21.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – 1stdibs.Com had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $23.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – 1stdibs.Com had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $19.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of 1stdibs.Com stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,870. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.63. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter worth about $176,294,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,991,000. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,986,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,815,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in 1stdibs.Com by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,201,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,894,000 after purchasing an additional 441,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

