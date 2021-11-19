Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Asana (ASAN)

Asana (NYSE: ASAN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/19/2021 – Asana was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Asana Inc. provides work management platform as software as service which enables individuals and teams to get work done. Asana Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

11/18/2021 – Asana had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Asana was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $115.00.

11/2/2021 – Asana was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $152.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Asana Inc. provides work management platform as software as service which enables individuals and teams to get work done. Asana Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

10/22/2021 – Asana had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $151.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Asana had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $85.00 to $143.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/21/2021 – Asana had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of ASAN stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.19. 1,929,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,009,079. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.80 and a beta of 0.55. Asana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.46 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Asana had a negative return on equity of 288.11% and a negative net margin of 89.91%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.26 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 498,103 shares in the company, valued at $37,367,687.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.06, for a total transaction of $2,360,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,013,915 shares of company stock worth $99,636,500 and have sold 112,440 shares worth $11,977,706. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Asana by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Asana by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Asana by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Asana by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Asana by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

