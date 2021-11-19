Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/11/2021 – Costco Wholesale was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $575.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $525.00.

11/4/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $500.00 to $552.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $500.00 to $550.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $500.00 to $550.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/4/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $480.00 to $525.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $490.00 to $540.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $495.00 to $505.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $468.00 to $472.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $525.00 to $580.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $520.00 to $550.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $480.00 to $535.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $515.00 to $545.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $475.00 to $515.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $440.00 to $520.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $424.00 to $468.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tigress Financial. They now have a $520.00 price target on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $460.00 to $495.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/27/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $400.00 to $490.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $500.00 to $510.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $470.00 to $480.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $460.00 to $490.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $500.00 to $520.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $390.00 to $423.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $399.00 to $424.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $528.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $475.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $433.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $233.62 billion, a PE ratio of 46.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $530.80.

Get Costco Wholesale Co alerts:

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 17.5% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 798 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,761,000. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Article: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.