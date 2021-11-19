Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for GFL Environmental (GFL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of GFL Environmental (TSE: GFL) in the last few weeks:
- 11/5/2021 – GFL Environmental had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$58.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2021 – GFL Environmental had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC to C$58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2021 – GFL Environmental had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to C$58.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2021 – GFL Environmental was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$55.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/14/2021 – GFL Environmental had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 10/12/2021 – GFL Environmental had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to C$56.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 10/6/2021 – GFL Environmental had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$54.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/4/2021 – GFL Environmental had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$48.00 to C$53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/29/2021 – GFL Environmental had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/28/2021 – GFL Environmental had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$48.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/27/2021 – GFL Environmental had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities to C$53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
TSE GFL opened at C$52.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.74, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.74. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12 month low of C$32.32 and a 12 month high of C$54.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.24 billion and a PE ratio of -19.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$48.80.
GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.5287221 earnings per share for the current year.
GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 27 states in the United States.
