Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (IIP.UN)

11/9/2021 – Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.50 to C$21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust was given a new C$20.25 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$18.50 to C$19.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$20.00.

11/9/2021 – Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.75 to C$20.00.

10/20/2021 – Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$20.00 to C$20.25.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$17.27. 148,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,425. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$12.96 and a 12-month high of C$18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.08, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of C$2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.0271 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 13.73%.

In other news, Director Paul Bouzanis sold 70,000 shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.50, for a total value of C$1,225,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 305,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,352,007.50.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

