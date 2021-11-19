Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for NEXT (NXT)

NEXT (LON: NXT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/4/2021 – NEXT had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 9,250 ($120.85) price target on the stock.

11/3/2021 – NEXT had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

11/2/2021 – NEXT had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 9,350 ($122.16) price target on the stock.

11/2/2021 – NEXT had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 9,350 ($122.16) price target on the stock.

10/20/2021 – NEXT had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 8,800 ($114.97) price target on the stock.

10/19/2021 – NEXT had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/11/2021 – NEXT had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 8,700 ($113.67) to GBX 8,800 ($114.97). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NEXT stock traded up GBX 56 ($0.73) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 8,290 ($108.31). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,490. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.02 billion and a PE ratio of 18.22. NEXT plc has a 1 year low of GBX 6,374 ($83.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,484 ($110.84). The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8,005.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7,983.78.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.