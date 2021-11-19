Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Redfin (RDFN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN):

11/8/2021 – Redfin had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $90.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2021 – Redfin had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Redfin had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Redfin had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Redfin was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Redfin Corporation is engaged in providing residential real estate search and brokerage services. The Company provides an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services and originate mortgages. Redfin Corporation is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

10/13/2021 – Redfin was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Redfin Corporation is engaged in providing residential real estate search and brokerage services. The Company provides an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services and originate mortgages. Redfin Corporation is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Redfin stock opened at $44.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.97 and its 200-day moving average is $54.26. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.77 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Redfin Co. has a 12 month low of $41.65 and a 12 month high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Redfin had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $540.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $134,695.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $1,440,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,713,813. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,436,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,808,000 after acquiring an additional 536,058 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Redfin by 30.1% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,404,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,821 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 6.7% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 9,163,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,084,000 after purchasing an additional 576,272 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Redfin by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,388,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,155,000 after buying an additional 282,111 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Redfin by 45.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,232,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,271,000 after buying an additional 1,960,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

