Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Aareal Bank (ARL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Aareal Bank (ETR: ARL) recently:

11/15/2021 – Aareal Bank was given a new €28.30 ($32.16) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

11/12/2021 – Aareal Bank was given a new €27.00 ($30.68) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/11/2021 – Aareal Bank was given a new €32.30 ($36.70) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

11/8/2021 – Aareal Bank was given a new €28.30 ($32.16) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

10/26/2021 – Aareal Bank was given a new €27.00 ($30.68) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/14/2021 – Aareal Bank was given a new €27.00 ($30.68) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

10/8/2021 – Aareal Bank was given a new €27.00 ($30.68) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

10/8/2021 – Aareal Bank was given a new €22.00 ($25.00) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/8/2021 – Aareal Bank was given a new €32.30 ($36.70) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

ARL stock traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, hitting €27.98 ($31.80). 98,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,447. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €26.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is €22.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of -18.60. Aareal Bank AG has a 1 year low of €17.85 ($20.28) and a 1 year high of €29.90 ($33.98).

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Aareal Bank AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aareal Bank AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.