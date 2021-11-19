Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF)

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR: SDF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/17/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €17.00 ($20.00) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

11/12/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €15.00 ($17.65) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/11/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €17.00 ($20.00) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

11/11/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €8.60 ($10.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/28/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €17.00 ($20.00) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

10/27/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €13.95 ($16.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/27/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €15.00 ($17.65) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/27/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €17.00 ($20.00) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

10/21/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €17.00 ($20.00) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

10/11/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €12.70 ($14.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/24/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €13.50 ($15.88) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €15.15 ($17.82) on Friday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €5.86 ($6.89) and a 12 month high of €15.55 ($18.29). The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €13.92 and a 200 day moving average of €12.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion and a PE ratio of -5.62.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

