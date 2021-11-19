Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR)

Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 38,916 call options on the company. This is an increase of 404% compared to the average volume of 7,721 call options.

Shares of Aurora Innovation stock traded up $3.24 on Friday, reaching $14.54. 455,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,986. Aurora Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.83.

About Aurora Innovation

Reinvent Technology Partners Y entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Aurora Innovation Inc

