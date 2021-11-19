Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 17,209 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,068% compared to the average volume of 1,473 call options.

Several analysts have recently commented on GFI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 6.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 23.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 8.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 116.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 76.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. 30.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GFI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.84. 358,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,373,067. Gold Fields has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $12.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.59.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

