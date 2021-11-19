Investors Purchase High Volume of Brightcove Call Options (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 4,795 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,571% compared to the typical volume of 287 call options.

BCOV traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.24. 11,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,137. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.77 million, a PE ratio of 59.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average is $12.46. Brightcove has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $25.26.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Brightcove had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $52.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brightcove will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of Brightcove from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brightcove currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

In other news, CEO Jeff Ray acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 38,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $396,406.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 179,435 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,522. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

About Brightcove

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.