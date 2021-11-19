Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK)

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 2,751 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 6,450% compared to the typical daily volume of 42 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ TUSK traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.53. The company had a trading volume of 307,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,926. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.55. Mammoth Energy Services has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $7.27. The stock has a market cap of $118.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.47). Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 38.94% and a negative return on equity of 18.87%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,072 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Mammoth Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 476,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Mammoth Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mammoth Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.

