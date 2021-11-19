Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK)

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 2,751 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 6,450% compared to the typical daily volume of 42 call options.
Shares of NASDAQ TUSK traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.53. The company had a trading volume of 307,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,926. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.55. Mammoth Energy Services has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $7.27. The stock has a market cap of $118.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.47). Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 38.94% and a negative return on equity of 18.87%.
About Mammoth Energy Services
Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.
