ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.71

Shares of ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.71 and traded as high as $1.79. ION Geophysical shares last traded at $1.72, with a volume of 752,952 shares trading hands.

IO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on ION Geophysical from $4.20 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ION Geophysical in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ION Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 3.32.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $44.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ION Geophysical Co. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Gates Capital Management, Inc. sold 135,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $178,392.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,306,313 shares of company stock worth $2,028,693 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ION Geophysical during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in ION Geophysical during the second quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ION Geophysical during the first quarter worth $38,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in ION Geophysical during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ION Geophysical by 708.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 59,815 shares in the last quarter. 24.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO)

ION Geophysical Corp. engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the E&P Technology and Services, and Operations Optimization segments. The E&P Technology and Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services that improve decision-making, mitigate risk and maximize portfolio value for E&P companies.

