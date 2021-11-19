Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) Short Interest Update

Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the October 14th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,032,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS IINX traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.12. 308,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,131. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.15. Ionix Technology has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.40.
About Ionix Technology
