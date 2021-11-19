IOTA (MIOTA) Market Cap Tops $3.57 Billion

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 19th. IOTA has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion and approximately $91.94 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.28 or 0.00002225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VITE (VITE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.00 or 0.00081378 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000028 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT). For a more in depth look at the technical design of IOTA read their https://iota.org/IOTA_Whitepaper.pdf. The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number: 111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10) The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens. IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units): “

Buying and Selling IOTA

