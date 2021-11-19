Iowa State Bank Grows Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Iowa State Bank grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,967 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank owned about 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period. First Command Bank increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 346.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the period.

BSCO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.94. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,430. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.88 and a 12-month high of $22.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.04 and a 200 day moving average of $22.15.

