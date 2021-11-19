Iowa State Bank Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Iowa State Bank decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,525 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,192 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $86,060.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,613.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.03. The stock had a trading volume of 240,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,653,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.24. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.86 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $211.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

