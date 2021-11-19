Iowa State Bank Has $2.70 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Iowa State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $944,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 635.0% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 24,013 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 20,746 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $869,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $1,565,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,785,762 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $134,343,000 after purchasing an additional 131,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,411 shares of company stock worth $20,387,951 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS traded down $2.38 on Friday, reaching $92.96. 94,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,225,554. The firm has a market cap of $122.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $65.18 and a 12 month high of $96.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.42.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist raised their price objective on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.11.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

