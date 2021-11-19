Iowa State Bank Increases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Iowa State Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,892 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank owned about 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4,839.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCP stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.02. 1,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,877. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.95 and a 12 month high of $22.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.26.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.