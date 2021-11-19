Iowa State Bank Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Iowa State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.3% of Iowa State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,400.00 target price (up previously from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,156.15.

GOOGL traded up $1.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,998.55. 49,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,537,075. The company has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,843.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,649.25. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,694.00 and a 1 year high of $3,012.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

