Iowa State Bank Lowers Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Iowa State Bank lowered its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 30,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 305.9% during the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Vertical Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.45. 41,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,022,787. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.56 and a 1 year high of $108.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 101.55%.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

