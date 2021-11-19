Iowa State Bank Makes New Investment in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Iowa State Bank bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,079,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $696,304,000 after acquiring an additional 406,414 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,547,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $296,742,000 after acquiring an additional 397,426 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,813,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 984,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $188,682,000 after acquiring an additional 182,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.56. The company had a trading volume of 14,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.28 and a 12-month high of $204.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.87.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 24.97%.

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total transaction of $1,018,847.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total value of $1,702,095.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,903.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,212,955 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SWKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.42.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

