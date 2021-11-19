Iowa State Bank Purchases 1,739 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Iowa State Bank grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.35. The company had a trading volume of 94,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,032,895. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $82.74 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.09 and a 200 day moving average of $111.84.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

