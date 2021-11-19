Iowa State Bank Purchases 1,966 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Iowa State Bank raised its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Prudential Financial comprises approximately 1.6% of Iowa State Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,090 shares of company stock worth $5,154,323 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

PRU traded down $2.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.95. 28,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,998,815. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.43 and its 200 day moving average is $105.45. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.70 and a 12 month high of $115.52.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

