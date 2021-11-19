Iowa State Bank Purchases 32,855 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Iowa State Bank lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,855 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank owned about 0.33% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 17,783.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 334,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 332,904 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 80.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 671,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,313,000 after buying an additional 300,261 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,038,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,126,000 after purchasing an additional 226,321 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 479,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSCQ traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,471. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.50. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.12 and a one year high of $22.00.

