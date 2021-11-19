Iowa State Bank Raises Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Iowa State Bank boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Dollar Tree by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,831,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,264,000 after purchasing an additional 76,862 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Dollar Tree by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,507,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,007,000 after purchasing an additional 188,343 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,363 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,803,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,969,000 after purchasing an additional 86,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Dollar Tree by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,002,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,717,000 after purchasing an additional 20,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.75.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ DLTR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,305. The stock has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.81. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $134.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

