Iowa State Bank Sells 604 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Iowa State Bank reduced its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Eaton makes up approximately 1.4% of Iowa State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 6.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

NYSE:ETN traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.53. The stock had a trading volume of 12,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,037. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $113.79 and a one year high of $175.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.18.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

