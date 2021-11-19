IP Group (OTCMKTS:IPZYF) Shares Down 11.7%

IP Group Plc (OTCMKTS:IPZYF)’s share price dropped 11.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.62 and last traded at $1.62. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 424,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.75.

About IP Group (OTCMKTS:IPZYF)

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

