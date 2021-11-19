IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART) Shares Down 0.2%

IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART)’s stock price traded down 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.78 and last traded at $28.84. 290 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 3,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.89.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.92.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IQ Healthy Hearts ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART) by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,157 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 17.44% of IQ Healthy Hearts ETF worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

