IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $8.24 Per Share

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of IQVIA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $8.24 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.25. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $309.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IQVIA’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.85.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $266.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $252.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.88. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $165.52 and a 52 week high of $271.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a PE ratio of 67.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter valued at $297,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in IQVIA by 164.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter valued at $602,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 8.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.