iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Purchased by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12,954.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Shares of IEI stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.15. 19,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,695. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.55. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $128.55 and a twelve month high of $133.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

