iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 11,434 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,112% compared to the average volume of 356 call options.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.77. 41,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,689,830. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.63. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $42.71 and a one year high of $54.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,532,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,345,000 after buying an additional 565,807 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,945,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,674,000 after buying an additional 174,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,160,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,322,000 after buying an additional 65,778 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4,801.8% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,806,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626,627 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,720,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,159,000 after purchasing an additional 57,968 shares during the period.

