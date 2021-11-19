iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 199,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,371,000 after acquiring an additional 18,132 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 435,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,572,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Dohj LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,298,000 after acquiring an additional 17,766 shares during the period. Finally, Renasant Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.94 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.06.

