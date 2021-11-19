iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Acquired by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 33,168,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,938,000 after buying an additional 552,157 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,634,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,329,000 after purchasing an additional 717,679 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,294,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,552 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,839,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,186,000 after purchasing an additional 431,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,710,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,548,000 after purchasing an additional 255,356 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.70. 175,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,919,277. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $69.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.23.

