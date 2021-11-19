iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) is CVA Family Office LLC’s 9th Largest Position

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for about 3.0% of CVA Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $4,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 207.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 20,636 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 11,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 24,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $77.35 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.81.

