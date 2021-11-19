iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the October 14th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 343.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Main Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,015,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 44.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,322,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $51.72. 9,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,640. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.27. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.00 and a 52 week high of $52.99.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

