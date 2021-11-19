iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Stake Raised by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.59% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $17,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 158,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,793,000 after purchasing an additional 34,715 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Ferris Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,262,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $318,000.

IGF opened at $47.26 on Friday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.34 and a fifty-two week high of $48.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.14 and a 200-day moving average of $46.74.

