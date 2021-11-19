iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Stake Boosted by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 500.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,940 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 12,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $63.55 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.57 and a fifty-two week high of $63.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.36.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

