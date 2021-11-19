iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTI) Trading Up 0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTI)’s share price were up 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.14 and last traded at $25.13. Approximately 635 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 15,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.12.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.31 and a 200 day moving average of $25.47.

